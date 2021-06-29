Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 41.5% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,838,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,711 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Pfizer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

