Photon (PHO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 170.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Photon has a market cap of $297,624.74 and approximately $115.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 205.7% higher against the US dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,228.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.15 or 0.06144694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $536.69 or 0.01481393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00408065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00156333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.73 or 0.00614775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.00437672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00349401 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,285,498,939 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

