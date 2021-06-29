Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 294.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

