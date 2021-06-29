Piper Sandler Comments on Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

