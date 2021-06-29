PIXEL Hits 1-Day Volume of $113.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $113.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 67.3% lower against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,633.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.01471969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00453012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00082939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.