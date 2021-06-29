Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1,604.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Planet Fitness worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 492,990 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.