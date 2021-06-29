Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

