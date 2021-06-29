Plasma Finance (PPAY) Market Cap Tops $5.28 Million

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $217,564.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00167478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.61 or 0.99835702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

