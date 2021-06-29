POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

