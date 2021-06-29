Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report sales of $9.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $37.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

PSTL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 103,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,284. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $243.22 million, a P/E ratio of -911.54 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

