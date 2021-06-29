Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in June

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WKULF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. Potent Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Potent Ventures Company Profile

Potent Ventures Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company was formerly known as Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc and changed its name to Potent Ventures Inc in April 2021. Potent Ventures Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

