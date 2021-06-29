Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Shares Up 2.7%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $15.30. 1,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, lot, unsecured home improvement and personal, and retail equipment loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit cards.

