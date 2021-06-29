ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

