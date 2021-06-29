ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of PRA opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

