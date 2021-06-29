Professional (PFHD) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Professional (NASDAQ: PFHD) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Professional to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Professional and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million $8.31 million 30.06 Professional Competitors $6.66 billion $1.19 billion 17.91

Professional’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Professional is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 17.48% 11.36% 1.14% Professional Competitors 22.28% 10.57% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

Professional has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional’s peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Professional and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00 Professional Competitors 1508 7145 6364 345 2.36

Professional presently has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 5.85%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Professional beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

