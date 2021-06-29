Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $6,301,987.02 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $6,301,987.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Progyny by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 141,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 688,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

