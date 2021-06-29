Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 55,876 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.