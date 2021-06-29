Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 175,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,247. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.