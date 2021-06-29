Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,156 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,554,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 163,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,260,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

