Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,563 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.80. 35,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.