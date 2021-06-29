ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of PBSFY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

