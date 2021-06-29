ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

