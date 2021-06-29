Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

