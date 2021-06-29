Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,243 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,370,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,091,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.42. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

