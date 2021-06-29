Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WD opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

