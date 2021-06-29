Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,430 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 67,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.