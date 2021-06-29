Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,948 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.69 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

