Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.71.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

