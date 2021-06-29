Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

