Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,772 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,880.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

PGC stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

