PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 4,750.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTAIY stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

