PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,178.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 17.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 251.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

