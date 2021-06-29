Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PCMC opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Public Company Management has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

