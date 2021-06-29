Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €107.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.52 ($115.91).

ETR:PUM opened at €99.00 ($116.47) on Friday. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €97.36 ($114.54). The business’s fifty day moving average is €91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.09.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

