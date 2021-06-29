Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Puma currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $12.05 on Monday. Puma has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

