Puma’s (PUMSY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15. Puma has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

