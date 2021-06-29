Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9,387.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 150,328 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.16. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

