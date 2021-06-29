PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Up 3.8%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $48.32. Approximately 667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,416.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.92% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.