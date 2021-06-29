Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 199,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,322. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

