PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

