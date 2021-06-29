Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $12.50 or 0.00036394 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $52,702.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00136659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00164245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,300.52 or 0.99840682 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.