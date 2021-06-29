Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Update

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QEPC traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64. Q.E.P. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $109.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of -0.20.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

