Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a report issued on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

TAST has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of TAST opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

