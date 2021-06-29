Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AmerisourceBergen Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC opened at $114.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 58.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,085,000 after acquiring an additional 121,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

