QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered QAD from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 136.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QAD by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

