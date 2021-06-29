QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Large Volume Increase

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 59,426 shares.The stock last traded at $87.12 and had previously closed at $87.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QADA. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

