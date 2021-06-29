QASH Price Up 2.4% This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $21.14 million and approximately $432,978.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00668776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038972 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

