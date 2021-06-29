Qcash (QC) One Day Volume Hits $361.56 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.01 million and $361.56 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00140768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00163769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.56 or 1.00072479 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.