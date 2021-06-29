QIAGEN (QGEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/25/2021 – QIAGEN had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/17/2021 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/11/2021 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/8/2021 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/3/2021 – QIAGEN is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of QGEN opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.10. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.