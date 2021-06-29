QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 375,853 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. QIWI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The firm has a market cap of $669.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in QIWI by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 143.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 45.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QIWI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in QIWI in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

